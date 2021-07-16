‘Melrose Place’ Cast Reunite on Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’

Melrose Place stars Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga, and Josie Bissett are reuniting for an episode of Fox’s upcoming revamp of the classic Fantasy Island series. The Melrose Place reunion features the three former co-stars playing friends who visit the island to celebrate a birthday.

The reunion episode will air during Fantasy Island‘s first season which premieres on August 10, 2021. New episodes arrive on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids) stars as Elena Roarke, a relative of Mr. Roarke (played by Ricardo Montalban in the original TV series). Season one also stars Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) and John Gabriel Rodriguez (Rosewood), with Bellamy Young, Dave Annable, and Odette Annable guest starring.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100) are executive producing the Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment production.

The Season One Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the ‘what if’ questions – both big and small – that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke (Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed.

Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot Javier (Rodriquez), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.







