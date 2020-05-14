NBC Picks Up Canadian Medical Drama, ‘Transplant’

NBC has announced they’re going to be adding a Canadian medical drama to their primetime lineup. The network’s just picked up Transplant, a dramatic series which has proven to be a ratings hit on Canada’s CTV network.

Season one of the series stars Hamza Haq (Quantico), Laurence Leboeuf (The Disappearance), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People), and Ayisha Issa (Polar). The series was created by Joseph Kay, with Kay serving as an executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry, and Tara Woodbury.

The series was produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.

According to NBC, Transplant premiered on CTV on February 26, 2020 and has become the country’s most-watched Canadian series this year.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

“The 13-episode series centers on Dr. Bashir ‘Bash’ Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.”







