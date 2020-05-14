‘Clouds’ Drama Inspired by Zach Sobiech Debuts on Disney+ This Fall

Clouds, based on Fly a Little Higher by Laura Sobiech, will premiere on Disney+ this fall. The inspirational drama is based on the life of musician Zach Sobiech and was directed by Justin Baldoni (Five Five Apart).

Fin Argus stars as Zach Sobiech and Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) plays Sammy, Zach’s best friend and bandmate. The cast also includes Thomas Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why), Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home), and Neve Campbell (House of Cards).

“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” explained director Baldoni. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theatre business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”

The film has already completed production, finishing up prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney+ did not announce a premiere date.

“Justin has created a poignant and uplifting tribute to Zach, whose story shows us the power of optimism, music, and human connection,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “As our team searches the world for stories that entertain and inspire, Clouds is a fantastic fit for Disney+ and our global audience.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Clouds is the true story of Zach Sobiech, a musically gifted 17-year old living with a rare bone cancer (osteosarcoma). The film follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy.







