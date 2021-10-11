‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’ Earn Full Season Orders

CBS confirmed they’re pleased with the performances of the first few episodes of both NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International, the network’s newest entries in the NCIS and FBI franchises. Both series have just been given full first-season orders, assuring they’ll stick around for the 2021-2022 primetime season.

According to the network, NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International rank in the top three among all new series that debuted in September 2021 on broadcast networks. NCIS: Hawaii averages 9.3 million viewers and ranks first among new series. FBI: International pulls in 8.79 million viewers on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT and sits in third among newcomers.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i is led by Vanessa Lachey along with Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. FBI: International stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.

The NCIS: Hawaii Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: HAWAI`I, where the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

About FBI: International:

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: INTERNATIONAL is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: INTERNATIONAL is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas.







