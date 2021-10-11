‘Eternals’ Releases New Featurette and Character Posters

The new behind-the-scenes featurette from Marvel Studios’ Eternals features interview snippets with Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Ninjiani, Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment Kevin Feige, and producer Nate Moore, as well as new clips of stunning action sequences. Feige describes the Eternals as exploring the creation of the Marvel universe and thinks the Eternals‘ impact on the MCU will be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe entirely.

Gemma Chan (‘Sersi’) describes five of the Eternals as thinkers while the other five are stronger fighters, and Feige calls them remarkably superpowered characters who make up a dysfunctional family unit.

“It’s not the typical place, it’s not the typical shots, it’s not the typical cast,” explained Hayek. Jolie (‘Thena’) added, “A lot of people are going to see themselves as superheroes for the first time.”

Director Zhao believes audiences will be taken on an emotional journey with these characters.

The new two-minute “In The Beginning” featurette was accompanied by the release of new character posters and the announcement of advance ticket availability. MCU fans can now purchase advance tickets via Fandango.com/Eternals.

Eternals opens in theaters on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The Plot and Character Descriptions, Courtesy of Marvel Studios:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.