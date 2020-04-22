CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 22 welcomes back guest star Catherine Bell as Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie. The season finale will air on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at a special time – 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 22 was written and directed by Frank Military. Additional guest stars include Caleb Castille, Don Wallace, Juan Riedinger, T.J. Linnard, and Kendall Johnson.

The season 11 cast is led by LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna and Chris O’Donnell as Special Agent G. Callen. Linda Hunt is Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, Daniela Ruah is Special Agent Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen is LAPD Detective Marty Deeks, Barrett Foa is Tech Operator Eric Beale, Renée Felice Smith is Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones, and Medalion Rahimi plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi.

“Code of Conduct” Plot – Sam, Callen and Rountree (Castille) travel to Afghanistan when Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie (Bell) asks NCIS to help with a sensitive case after two SEALs claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner.

The NCIS: Los Angeles Plot:

NCIS: Los Angeles is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets.

Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and sent regularly into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.