HBO has officially confirmed the sci-fi action drama Westworld will return for a fourth season. The network announced the renewal with two episodes left to air in season three.

Westworld was created by executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson also executive produce the award-winning series which is based on the film by Michael Crichton.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” noted Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

The cast of season three is led by Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), and Tessa Thompson (Charlotte). Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Ed Harris (Man in Black), and Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) also reprised their roles for the third season.

Aaron Paul (Caleb), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake), and Tommy Flanagan (Conells) joined the series for season three.

Season three premiered on Sunday, March 15th. New episodes air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Details on the Final Two Season Three Episodes, Courtesy of HBO:

Season 3, episode 7: “Passed Pawn”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Time to face the music.

Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.







