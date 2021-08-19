Netflix confirmed Never Have I Ever co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher has been picked up for a third season. The streaming service announced the renewal one month after the release of season two.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” said Kaling and Fisher in joint statement.

Season three’s cast will include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young. John McEnroe is set to return as the narrator.

Executive producer Lang Fisher is the writer and showrunner. Mindy Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner also executive produce. The popular comedy is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Never Have I Ever Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. In Season 2, Devi (Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.