First Look: ‘Foundation’ Series Trailer and New Poster

Apple TV+ just released an impressive official trailer for Foundation, the first series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s critically acclaimed trilogy. The trailer has an epic feel and it’s obvious no expense was spared bringing the world Asimov created to life.

Apple TV+ has set a September 24, 2021 premiere date for the release of the series’ first two episodes. New episodes of the 10 episode season will arrive on subsequent Fridays.

The season one cast includes Jared Harris (Carnival Row) as Dr. Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) as Brother Day, and Lou Llobell as Gaal. Leah Harvey (Search and Destroy) is Salvor, Laura Birn (The Innocents) is Demerzel, Terrence Mann (Sense8) is Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton plays Brother Dawn.

David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer along with Robyn Asimov (Isaac’s daughter), Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. The much-anticipated sci-fi series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

Featuring an international cast led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.



