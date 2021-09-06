‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Cast, Plot, and Air Date

By
Rebecca Murray
-
Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin and Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 1 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

NBC has released the first photos from the upcoming season four premiere of New Amsterdam set to air on September 21, 2021. Season four episode one, “More Joy,” is expected to set the tone for the new season of the medical drama inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.

New season four episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four is led by Ryan Eggold as Medical Director Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery returns as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman stars as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome. Michelle Forbes guest stars as Dr. Fuentes.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Love Heals Poster
‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 poster (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

NBC’s released the following description of the new season:

“After a turbulent year of sacrifice and hardship, Medical Director Max Goodwin and the team at New Amsterdam begin a well-deserved new chapter in their lives. The opening episode, titled ‘More Joy,’ reflects both the drive of characters and the tone of season four. More joy: How can we find it, and how can we hold on to it?

For Max that means acknowledging and surrendering to his long simmering feelings towards Dr. Helen Sharpe. While this new relationship brings its own set of challenges, Max continues his optimistic – and quixotic – quest to improve our nation’s healthcare system.

Continuing to navigate their own personal journeys – including Dr. Bloom’s relationship with Dr. Leyla Shinwari, who is now her resident, Dr. Frome’s new career and Dr. Reynolds’ personal entanglements – the doctors will strive to embrace the joy and successes in their lives.

But there is a surprise in store for our heroes. Dr. Veronica Fuentes is joining the New Amsterdam team to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital. Her first order of business will be to tear down every progressive program Max has erected. Max will have his work cut out for him if he is going to outwit this calm, poised and fearless fixer.”

Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo and Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in season 4 episode 1 (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds and Andre Blake as Dr. Claude Baptiste in season 4 episode 1 (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
Nora and Opal Clow as Luna Goodwin and Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in season 4 episode 1 (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in season 4 episode 1 (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in season 4 episode 1 (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
Nora and Opal Clow as Luna Goodwin and Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in the “More Joy” episode (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

