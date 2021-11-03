‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Promo, and Plot Details

The battle over funding continues on NBC’s New Amsterdam season four episode eight. “Paid in Full” will air on November 9, 2021.

The cast of season four is led by Ryan Eggold as Medical Director Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery returns as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman stars as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome. Michelle Forbes guest stars as Dr. Fuentes.

“Paid in Full” Plot: Max is faced with a wrenching decision when New Amsterdam falls prey to a massive ransomware attack.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

After a turbulent year of sacrifice and hardship, Medical Director Max Goodwin and the team at New Amsterdam begin a well-deserved new chapter in their lives. The opening episode, titled “More Joy,” reflects both the drive of characters and the tone of season four. More joy: How can we find it, and how can we hold on to it?

For Max that means acknowledging and surrendering to his long simmering feelings towards Dr. Helen Sharpe. While this new relationship brings its own set of challenges, Max continues his optimistic – and quixotic – quest to improve our nation’s healthcare system.

Continuing to navigate their own personal journeys – including Dr. Bloom’s relationship with Dr. Leyla Shinwari, who is now her resident, Dr. Frome’s new career and Dr. Reynolds’ personal entanglements – the doctors will strive to embrace the joy and successes in their lives.

But there is a surprise in store for our heroes. Dr. Veronica Fuentes is joining the New Amsterdam team to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital. Her first order of business will be to tear down every progressive program Max has erected. Max will have his work cut out for him if he is going to outwit this calm, poised and fearless fixer.