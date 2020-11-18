Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker Join ‘Colin in Black & White’

Emmy nominee Nick Offerman and Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker have signed on to star in the Netflix limited series, Colin in Black & White, based on the life of former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick. Offerman will play Rick Kaepernick and Parker’s on board to play Teresa Kaepernick.

Netflix’s casting announcement came with the following description of Offerman and Parker’s characters:

“Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick, must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community.”

Offerman and Parker join a cast that will feature Jaden Michael as Colin Kaepernick during his teenage years in high school. The series was created by Colin Kaepernick along with Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay. Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury’s attached to write and executive produce.

Kaepernick and DuVernay will executive produce, and Kaepernick is also confirmed to appear as the limited series’ narrator.

Mary-Louise Parker earned three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe award for her starring role in the pot comedy, Weeds. Parker also earned Emmy nominations for her performances in The West Wing and The Robber Bride, winning an Emmy for her work in Angels in America. She was recently seen on Broadway in Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside, earning a Tony Award nomination for Lead Actress in a Play.

Nick Offerman’s best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the half-hour comedy series, Parks & Recreation. Offerman’s recent television credits include Devs and Fargo, and he’s earned two Emmy nominations for co-hosting the reality competition series Making It with Amy Poehler.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“The six-episode series will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family. It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the Freedom Fighter he is today.”







