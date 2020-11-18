Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson took to Instagram to confirm the title of the latest film. The upcoming movie will be called…what for it…Scream.

The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group release stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Franchise veterans Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell will also be back to star in Scream, again.

The new Scream was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and is based on characters created by Williamson. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed, with Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein producing. Williamson is involved as executive producer along with Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Cathy Konrad, and Ron Lynch.

Scream is targeting a January 14, 2022 theatrical release, if theaters still exist then.

“Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans,” wrote Williamson, sharing the official title. “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.”







