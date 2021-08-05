Nicole Scherzinger Signs Up for NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Musical

Nicole Scherzinger is the newest addition to NBC’s Annie Live! cast, joining the upcoming live musical production in the role of Grace. NBC announced her participation and described her character, Grace, as “Daddy Warbucks’ chief of staff who welcomes Annie with open arms and a loving heart.”

Scherzinger joins a cast that includes Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan and Emmy Award winner Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks. A nationwide search was launched to discover a young actor who will take on the titular character, with NBC promising the actor who captured the role will be announced soon.

“I’m so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC’s Annie Live! Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic,” stated Scherzinger.

Scherzinger’s credits include U.K.’s X-Factor, Australia’s Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. She also lent her voice to “Sina” in Disney’s family-friendly animated film, Moana. In addition, Scherzinger will be joining the Pussycat Dolls for a world tour when it’s safe to return to live concerts.

NBC’s set a Thursday, December 2, 2021 air date for the musical which will air at 8pm on both coasts.

Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky are on board as executive producers. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski are confirmed as directors.

Annie Live!’s behind the scenes team includes production designer Jason Sherwood, choreographer Sergio Trujillo, costume designer Emilio Sosa, and Stephen Oremus as the music director.

The production kicked off on Broadway back in 1977 and is based on the classic comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, created by Harold Gray. Annie earned seven Tony Awards over the course of its Broadway run.












