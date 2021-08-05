‘American Justice’ and ‘Cold Case Files’ New Season Details and Trailers

New seasons of A&E Network’s true crime series Cold Case Files and American Justice will premiere on Friday, August 20, 2021, with the network launching teaser videos today in support of the upcoming seasons. Cold Case Files is set for Fridays at 9pm ET/PT followed by American Justice at 10pm ET/PT.

Bill Kurtis returns to narrate Cold Case Files and Dennis Haysbert narrates the new season of American Justice. Both series are produced by Category 6 Media group, with executive producer Hillary Heath guiding Cold Case Files as showrunner. Executive producer Anne Garofalo Paterno is the showrunner of American Justice.

“A&E has long been a leader in true crime programming and we are thrilled to bring back two of our original series that defined and shaped the genre,” stated Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “Both Cold Case Files and American Justice were beloved when they first premiered, and with more stories to tell, these new iterations continue their legacy of riveting and powerful storytelling at its finest.”

Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury, and A&E Network’s Elaine Frontain Bryant and Peter Tarshis executive produce both series. In addition, Tiff Winton executive produces American Justice.

Cold Case Files Description, Courtesy of A&E Network:

There are over 100,000 cold cases in America, and only about 1% are ever solved. With recent advancements in technology and the methods used to solve these cases, as well as the unwavering dedication of victims’ families, law enforcement and the public, Cold Case Files explores the cases the defied the odds. Narrated by the original host and producer of Cold Case Files, celebrated veteran journalist and newsman Bill Kurtis, each one-hour episode of the Emmy-nominated series examines the twists and turns of one murder case that remained unsolved for years, and the critical element that heated it up, leading to the evidence that finally solved it.

Featuring interviews with family members, friends, detectives, and others close to the cases, the refreshed classic series examines all facets of the crime and shines a light on a range of voices and victims.

American Justice Details:

Narrated by actor Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer) the newly reimagined and iconic American Justice looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system, and from the first-hand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. The series dives into significant crimes that were adjudicated within the last few years, from trials that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases, ensuring that the issues being explored are relevant.

Each story reveals how our justice system works, and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.











