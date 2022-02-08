Niecy Nash’s upcoming guest-starring appearance in two episodes of ABC’s The Rookie season four will pave the way for a possible starring role in a The Rookie spinoff. The two-episode arc sets up an untitled spinoff that could join the network’s primetime lineup next season. According to ABC, The Rookie and its spinoff will be able to swap characters as they’ll exist in the same universe.

ABC describes Nash’s character, Simone Clark, as “a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.” Simone Clark will be introduced in an episode that finds Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI turning to her for help when her former student is suspected of terrorism.

“I’m so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” stated Nash. “The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

The Rookie season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Season four airs on ABC on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

Niecy Nash earned two Emmy nominations for her supporting role in Getting On and an additional nomination for her work in When They See Us. Her television credits also include Scream Queens, Masters of Sex, Claws, and Reno 9-1-1.







