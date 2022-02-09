‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 6 Photos: “The ATX-Files” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Owen hunts for aliens while Tommy believes her house is haunted on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode six. “The ATX-Files” will air on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“The ATX-Files” Plot: In an attempt to bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies. Meanwhile, Tommy joins a grief group for widowers, as mysterious events around her house lead her to believe Charles is communicating from the beyond with her and the twins. Then, a woman fears she is cursed and takes drastic measures to cure herself.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.

Gina Torres in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3 episode 6 (Photo by kevin Estrada © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
Rob Lowe in “The ATX-Files” episode (Photo by Jordin Altaus © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
Gina Torres and guest star Lourdes Benedicto in “The ATX-Files” episode (Photo by Kevin Estrada © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
Rob Lowe and Gina Torres in season 3 episode 6 (Photo by Kevin Estrada © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
Jim Parrack, guest star Kerry O’Malley, Rob Lowe and Gina Torres in “The ATX-Files” episode (Photo by Kevin Estrada © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
Gina Torres and Kelsey and Skyler Yates in “The ATX-Files” episode (Photo by Kevin Estrada © 2022 Fox Media LLC)



