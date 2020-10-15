‘No Man’s Land’ Trailer: What Would You Risk Everything For?

Hulu’s just released the full trailer for the upcoming dramatic series, No Man’s Land. All eight epiosdes of the action thriller will premiere on November 18, 2020.

The series stars Félix Moati (The French Dispatch), Mélanie Thierry (La Douleur), and James Purefoy (The Following). Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron, and Céline Samie also star in No Man’s Land.

Oded Ruskin (False Flag) directed all eight episodes of the series which was created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria), Maria Feldman (False Flag), Eitan Mansuri (When Heroes Fly), and Amit Cohen (False Flag). Cohen and Leshem, in collaboration with Xabi Molia, also served as writers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

No Man’s Land dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search of his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS-occupied territory.

Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look at the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.







