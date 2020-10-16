‘The Empty Man’ Shows Off a New Trailer and Poster

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the supernatural horror film, The Empty Man. The thriller is based on Cullen Bunn’s graphic novel and will be released in theaters on October 23, 2020.

The cast includes James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova.

David Prior adapted Bunn’s graphic novel and directs. Ross Richie and Stephen Christy serve as producers.

The Plot:

20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.