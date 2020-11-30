‘Nurses’ Series Preview: What’s It About and When Will It Air?

NBC’s pick up of the Canadian series Transplant was such a success that they promptly snag another Canadian medical drama, Nurses, to fill a primetime timeslot. Entertainment One and IFC Films’ Nurses will have its U.S. premiere on NBC on Monday, December 7, 2020 after its successful run on Global TV.

Episode two will air on December 14th. The series will move to the Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT timeslot beginning January 5, 2021.

The cast of the first season is led by Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Natasha Calis (The Posession), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot), Sandy Sidhu (Home Before Dark), and Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms).

The medical drama comes from executive producers Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Vanessa Piazza, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, and Tassie Cameron. Season one consists of 10 episodes, and season two has already wrapped up production in Canada.

Nurses Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Set in Toronto, Nurses follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

The ensemble cast includes Tiera Skovbye as Grace Knight, a young nurse looking for a fresh start until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career; Natasha Calis as Ashley Collins, a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junky who lives for the fast pace of the hospital; Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Keon Colby, a former college football star who’s trying to prove he’s more than he was on the field; Sandy Sidhu as Nazneen Khan, the whip-smart daughter from a wealthy family in India who moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job ever; and Donald MacLean Jr. as Wolf Burke, soft-hearted and playful, who has a secret that may find him in over his head.

Along with the young team of nurses, the medical series also features a supporting cast played by Cathy White (Vikings) as Sinead O’Rourke, the head nurse and den mother of the new graduates; Ryan-James Hatanaka (Chicago P.D.) as Dr. Evan Wallace, the charming and attractive head of the ER who gets all the nurses’ attention – especially Grace’s; and Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters) as Dr. Vanessa Banks, the magnetic OBGYN with a cutting wit who never lets Keon forget a mistake.

Episode one, “Incoming,” finds Wolf trying to reunite missing fingers with their owner.