‘Nurses’ Season 1 Episode 3: Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

NBC’s Nurses will be shifting to a new night – Tuesday – beginning on January 5, 2022. The medical drama will move into the 10pm ET/PT timeslot, immediately following new episodes of This Is Us, when it returns with season one episode three.

“Friday Night Legend” Plot: Grace encounters a patient whose actions force her to confront her own past trauma. Naz treats a high-maintenance opera singer who refuses to speak. Ashley has an unexpected run-in with Caro (guest star Alexandra Ordolis), and Keon must help a patient by tracking down the person who posted a viral video.

Nurses Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Set in Toronto, Nurses follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

The ensemble cast includes Tiera Skovbye as Grace Knight, a young nurse looking for a fresh start until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career; Natasha Calis as Ashley Collins, a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junky who lives for the fast pace of the hospital; Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Keon Colby, a former college football star who’s trying to prove he’s more than he was on the field; Sandy Sidhu as Nazneen Khan, the whip-smart daughter from a wealthy family in India who moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job ever; and Donald MacLean Jr. as Wolf Burke, soft-hearted and playful, who has a secret that may find him in over his head.

Along with the young team of nurses, the medical series also features a supporting cast played by Cathy White (Vikings) as Sinead O’Rourke, the head nurse and den mother of the new graduates; Ryan-James Hatanaka (Chicago P.D.) as Dr. Evan Wallace, the charming and attractive head of the ER who gets all the nurses’ attention – especially Grace’s; and Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters) as Dr. Vanessa Banks, the magnetic OBGYN with a cutting wit who never lets Keon forget a mistake.