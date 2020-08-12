‘One of Us Is Lying’ Mystery Drama Ordered to Series at Peacock

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, has given a series order to One of Us Is Lying, a young adult mystery drama. The series is based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel and has Darío Madrona (co-creator of Elite, Los Protegidos, and Vive cantando) on board as the season one showrunner.

The series is set to star Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Go!), Annalisa Cochrane (Into the Dark: Pure), Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her), and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing).

Series creator Madrona is serving as an executive producer along with Erica Saleh (Evil), John Sacchi, and Matt Groesch. Sacchi and Groesch’s 5 More Minutes Productions developed the pilot which Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) directed and Saleh wrote.

Per Peacock’s official announcement, season one has an eight-episode order. The streaming service did not announce a targeted premiere date.

McManus’ popular novel has spent 132 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list. It’s also earned Goodreads Best Young Adult Book of the Year, ALA-YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults, and CBC Teen Choice Book Award nominations.

The Plot, Courtesy of Peacock:

One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.







