Sarah Cooper Gets Her Own Netflix Comedy Special

Social media star Sarah Cooper will be headlining her own variety special on Netflix. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is expected to premiere this fall and has actress/writer/director Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) attached to direct.

Maya Rudolph (soon to be super busy on SNL), Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Lyonne will executive produce via their production company Animal Pictures. Cooper, Paula Pell, AGI Entertainment’s Chris Burns, and Irony Point’s Dan Powell are also attached as executive producers.

Cooper captured the attention of millions of TikTok and Twitter users – including celebs such as Chrissy Teigen, Cher, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda – with her lip-sync impressions of President Trump. She’s gained hundreds of thousands of followers with her “How to…” videos which she launched in April 2020. Her “How to Medical” video alone has been viewed more than 20 million times.

Before becoming a breakout social media star, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on CBS All Access’ Old News pilot from producer Stephen Colbert. She’s also written the bestsellers 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Best-selling author and comedian Sarah Cooper will bring her unique talent to Netflix with Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”







