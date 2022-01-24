Actress Natalie Martinez is very selective about her roles.

“I think it depends on the character, what she’s going through, what the script’s about, what the story tells – it’s a lot of little things. I’m not gonna lie: Sometimes, the location’s very enticing,” said Martinez, of Los Angeles, laughing. “The majority of the time, if I read a script and it’s something I really connect with, it’s basically all I need.”

Best known for her roles on Detroit 1-8-7, Under the Dome, CSI:NY, The Stand, and Secrets and Lies, Martinez currently portrays Amy on NBC’s Ordinary Joe, the first season of which concludes on January 24, 2022.

“I just loved the idea and the concept of the show that you have them living these parallel lives,” explained Martinez. “I think that’s a question we always ask ourselves – the what-ifs. As an actress, it’s such a meaty part where I get to play essentially the same character but in three different worlds, molded by her experiences and things that had happened to her in each of those lives. We’re all really defined by our experiences and what we go through. I thought it was amazing to be able to do a job like this; it’s not something you see very often, so that really attracted me to it.”

Parallel Lives

On Ordinary Joe, the show’s focal point is Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk, Mad Men, The Crazy Ones). On the day he graduates from Syracuse University, Joe must choose with whom to celebrate: his family; Jenny (Elizabeth Lail, You), his on-again/off-again girlfriend; or Amy, whom he just met at graduation.

The story picks up 10 years later, splitting into three separate timelines. If Joe goes with his family, he becomes a cop like his father who died in the 9/11 attacks. His uncle Frank (David Warshofsky, The Mentalist), a veteran detective, mentors him. Amy eventually becomes his love interest in this reality.

If Joe goes with Jenny, he learns she’s pregnant and becomes a nurse. They get married and raise their son Christopher (newcomer John Gluck), who has muscular dystrophy. In this reality, Amy is married to Joe’s BFF, Eric Payne (Charlie Barnett, Chicago Fire).

If Joe goes with Amy, he becomes a famous rock star, while Amy becomes chief of staff for Congressman Bobby Diaz (Adam Rodriguez, Criminal Minds). Amy suffers multiple miscarriages and decides to focus on her career. This upsets Joe, who wants children. That’s compounded when he learns he got Jenny pregnant, and she gave their son up for adoption. They eventually connect with their son, who’s named Zeke in this reality.

What’s more, Amy cheats on Joe with Bobby, believing Joe is having an affair with Jenny. Bobby is later assassinated at a rally. Amy confesses about her affair with Bobby and is pregnant with Bobby’s child. Hurt and angry, Joe wants to leave Amy and goes down a self-destructive path, drinking and philandering.

“Human beings are curious, y’know? We take so many turns in our lives, we always wonder, ‘What if I didn’t?’ That’s really entertaining and it’s fun to put yourself in those worlds. What’s really cool about our show is that you actually see all the three worlds, all the parallel worlds being lived out, which is something you normally don’t see,” said Martinez. “It’s not something like, ‘Oh, I wonder if Joe’ll become a musician?’ You get to see that world and another choice and (yet) another choice as well. That’s what makes (our show) really interesting.”

Of all the incarnations of Amy she likes playing the most, Martinez prefers the Amy in music world.

“I love them all – I love them all for different reasons,” she said. “I would have to say, as an actress, I love music world because there’s so much going on – there’s so much drama, there’s so much in the relationship, she’s battling so many things as well. I love the cop world because it’s fun and flirty and young love… I would have to say music world is my favorite.”

Mutual Admiration Society

According to Martinez, the Ordinary Joe set is a happy one, filled with plenty of laughter, despite the heavy topics being tackled. There are no complaints whatsoever.

“I really, really enjoyed working with everybody from top to bottom. It’s a really great set. It’s a fun job. I look forward to going to work. I love working with everybody… Everyone loves being there, loves what we do, loves what we’re doing with the show,” she said.

Martinez spoke about working with Elizabeth Lail.

“She’s a sweetheart – she’s so sweet, so caring. I love the scenes where we all get to be together,” said Martinez. “It’s funny because when she’s with Joe, I have this little jealousy thing going on… It’s a funny dynamic because in one scene, she’s married to him and in the next scene, I’m married to him. It makes for good jokes on set.”

She enjoys working with James Wolk as well.

“James is a sweetheart. He’s so nice and has such a good attitude… I really enjoy working with James. We have a lot of fun. We laugh pretty much half the time. On Episode 12, James and I in cop world were sitting down at the dinner table and talking to each other. When I saw that scene on-air, I thought, ‘Wow, that actually turned out pretty well’ because we could not stop laughing the entire time! The editors did a really great job on that one.”

In turn, Wolk praised Martinez.

“She’s so much fun. We laugh constantly,” he said. “That’s a big theme on our set; even though the show has heavy content, there’s a ton of humor behind the scenes. She’s great. She’s really fun to work with and is really talented.”

Death Race

Born in Florida, Martinez, who is of Cuban descent, is a graduate of St. Brendan High School, a Catholic school in Miami. Martinez began modeling at 15. During her senior year, she beat more than 5,000 girls to be the model for J. Lo’s new clothing line.

Martinez made the transition from modeling to acting. Her first role was on the telenovela Fashion House in 2006. She portrayed Michelle Miller in the nighttime soap opera that was canceled after three months.

In 2008, Martinez made her feature film debut in Death Race (a remake of 1975’s Death Race 2000, which starred a pre-Rocky Sylvester Stallone), a dystopian action movie. A sadistic warden controls the Death Race, where prison inmates battle each other in specially modified racing cars with the ultimate goal of winning their freedom. The movie featured Jason Statham (The Expendables), Ian McShane (Deadwood), and Oscar nominee Joan Allen (The Contender).

As for how she got the part of Case, Martinez stated she simply auditioned.

“It was a crazy audition: I was sitting on a chair, pretending I was in this race car. That was awkward but fun,” she recalled. “I booked a movie with great co-stars. It definitely was a big milestone in my life, the fact I’m in a movie of that stature. I had a great time. I learned a lot. It was fun to shoot. Jason Statham’s great. I got to work with Ian McShane, who I’ve been a fan of for a very long time. We always had such a positive vibe on set. It was my first movie, so it’s something that’ll always be with me.”

Detroit 1-8-7

Her next major role was Det. Ariana Sanchez on 2010-11’s Detroit 1-8-7, which aired for one season on ABC. This was the first TV series that was set in and filmed in Detroit.

“I loved how strong she was. That’s what draws me to a lot of characters; I really like playing strong women,” said Martinez. “It was my first real network TV show. I was just on a high. I’m actually still friends with everybody on there… We still talk all the time… We really made some great friendships on that show.”

Martinez has fond memories of working in Detroit.

“I loved it. I actually loved Detroit. I had such a great time there – the food, the people,” recalled Martinez.

After 1-8-7, Martinez played Deputy Linda Esquivel on 2013-14’s Under the Dome. This CBS series was based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name. It also reunited Martinez with her 1-8-7 co-star Aisha Hinds.

“Natalie’s so much fun. She goes into these cities we visit. She absorbs the entire city and gets to the heart of the city; it’s great to take that journey with her,” said Hinds. “It’s wonderful to experience life with her and also to work with her… (she) makes lifetime friends. I love working with her.”

Dome was not Martinez’s first time in a King adaptation. In 2020, she co-starred on CBS’ The Stand, which is based on King’s 1978 novel of the same name – and one of his best-known novels. This is the second time The Stand was adapted into a mini-series, the first time being in 1994.

“I’m a huge fan of (King),” said Martinez. “I got to meet him when I was doing (Dome). He’s just great. It’s also iconic, especially when you get something from Stephen King – it’s something we all grew up with, whether you read him or not.”

What’s Next

NBC has not yet been announced if Ordinary Joe will be returning for a second season.

“I really hope it gets picked up again,” said Martinez.

Regardless, Martinez is keeping busy. She is producing several projects, which are currently in the development stages.

“I love creating. I love working. Sometimes when you don’t see something out there that you want to see, you make it. That’s what got me into it. I come from an interesting background and have so many stories that I’d love to tell; you just gotta get out there and produce your own work,” she said.

Eventually, Martinez would like to branch out into directing.

“At some point, for sure,” she said. “That’s definitely a goal of mine.”







