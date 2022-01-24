Michelle Buteau Comedy Series Greenlit at Netflix

Michelle Buteau’s got a packed 2022 schedule, with Netflix just greenlighting the Survival of the Thickest scripted comedy series based on her popular book of essays. Buteau also hosts the streaming service’s The Circle competition series and she’ll soon be seen starring with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy Marry Me.

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” said Buteau. “To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it! Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

Netflix released the following synopsis of Survival of the Thickest:

“Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis Beaumont unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

Netflix gave the comedy from Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel an eight-episode order. Buteau stars and Sanchez-Witzel will serve as the showrunner, with Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich on board as executive producers.

“Michelle Buteau is many things: a brilliant writer, a gifted stand-up comedian and an empowering performer,” stated Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix. “But above all else: she is one of the funniest people alive. Paired with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel – one of TV’s sharpest visionaries – Survival of the Thickest will bring Michelle’s unique point of view to life.”

Michelle Buteau’s additional credits include Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, The Principles of Pleasure, Always Be My Maybe, and Tales of the City.







