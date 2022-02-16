Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby reunite for HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death, a comedy series that takes place on the high seas. Darby stars as a “gentleman pirate,” a real fish out of water guy who has no idea how to lead a motley crew. Waititi executive produces and plays the legendary swashbuckler Captain Blackbeard.

The season one cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, and Game of Thrones‘ Kristian Nairn. Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones are also part of the huge ensemble.

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) directed the pilot. Series creator and showrunner David Jenkins executive produces with Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.

HBO Max will release the first three episodes of the 10 episode season on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Three episodes will air on March 10 followed by two new episodes on March 17. The first season will wrap up with the final two episodes debuting on March 24.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.