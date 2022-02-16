‘The Contractor’ Trailer Starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster

Hell or High Water co-stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite for the thriller The Contractor which just debuted a lengthy action-packed trailer. The trailer finds Chris Pine playing a soldier willing to do whatever’s necessary to take care of his family.

Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, JD Pardo, Florian Munteanu, and Kiefer Sutherland also star in the R-rated drama. Tarik Saleh (The Nile Hilton Incident) directed from a screenplay by J.P. Davis.

Paramount’s set an April 1, 2022 release in theaters, on digital, and on demand.

The Plot:

Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut off from his pension. In debt, out of options, and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.