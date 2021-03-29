‘Our Kind of People’ Drama Earns a Series Order from Fox

Fox has made its first new 2021-2022 primetime drama series order with Our Kind of People, inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s bestselling novel released in 1999. The series comes from two-time Oscar nominee Lee Daniels (Precious) and Karen Gist, and will be a Fox Entertainment and 20th Television co-production.

The series order comes following writer/executive producer Gist (Star, Mixed-ish, Grey’s Anatomy) and executive producer Daniels’ writers room commitment which they received from the network back in September 2021. Marc Velez, Pam Williams, Claire Brown, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, and Montrel McKay are on board as executive producers.

“Our Kind of People is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with,” stated Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “There are no better storytellers than Karin Gist and Lee Daniels to bring Lawrence Otis Graham’s seminal work to life.”

Fox released the following description of the dramatic series:

“The series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”







