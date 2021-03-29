A relationship-altering confession’s made and a woman steals an infant and threatens to leap from a bridge on ABC’s The Rookie season three episode nine. Directed by Bill Roe from a script by Brynn Malone and Natalie Callaghan, episode nine – “Amber” – is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

“Amber” features guest star Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan.

“Amber” Plot: An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen work their last shift as rookies as Officer Nolan continues on for 30 more days.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.