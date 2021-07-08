Voice cast members from Paramount+’s Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be taking part in panels during this month’s [email protected] The virtual version of the annual San Diego Comic-Con will also host a panel for Paramount+’s The Harper House, and there will be a special Comic-Con edition of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News.

The subscription streaming service’s “Peak Animation” programming block will kick off on Friday, July 23rd at 10am PT and will be available via Comic-Con’s official YouTube page.

Paramount+’s “Peak Animation” Lineup:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY

Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming Star Trek animated kids’ series, STAR TREK: PRODIGY, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Developed by Emmy Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Following STAR TREK: PRODIGY, join STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season two is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.

Season two of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 12. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

THE HARPER HOUSE

Meet the Cast and Producers Behind the Adult Animated Comedy

Paramount+ and CBS Studios present the cast and executive producers of the new Paramount+ Original adult animated comedy series, THE HARPER HOUSE for a discussion and exclusive first look at the series with the debut of the official trailer. Panelists include Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Ryan Flynn with additional special appearances from VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, and Gabourey Sidibe plus Creator/Executive Producer Brad Neely alongside Executive Producer Katie Krentz and Supervising Director Brian Sheesley.

Premiering this fall, THE HARPER HOUSE follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS

From Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and RJ Fried, the Paramount+ and CBS Studios animated satirical news program reports on the latest breaking stories out of [email protected]

STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests. The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht of CBS’ THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke from SHOWTIME’s OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT. New segments of STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS are available to stream daily, culminating in a weekly full episode, exclusively on Paramount+.







