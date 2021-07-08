‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Sets Sail in the AMC+ Drama

Ian McGuire’s critically acclaimed novel comes to life in AMC+’s upcoming limited series The North Water. The series’ new trailer introduces the key players and reveals the chilling setting for the period drama which was shot in the Artic in the seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago.

According to AMC+, filming on The North Water took place at the “furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed before.”

The North Water is set to premiere on July 15, 2021. New episodes will arrive on subsequent Thursdays through August 12th.

The cast includes Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), and Stephen Graham (Line of Duty). Andrew Haigh (Looking) adapted Ian McGuire’s bestseller and serves as director.

The Plot:

“Set in Hull, England, and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series follows the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.

As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilization.”







