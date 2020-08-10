Peacock to Add ‘MacGruber,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ and 2 Late Night Shows

Peacock is adding more series to their streaming roster including a just-announced late-night block featuring Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore. The recently launched NBC streaming service has also been busy filling in details on other greenlit shows, and has confirmed Sara Bareilles is onboard to headline the Girls5eva comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

MacGruber, inspired by the SNL sketch which launched the 2010 comedy film starring (and co-written by) Will Forte, is moving forward at Peacock. Forte will star in, write, and executive produce the series which is described as a “high-octane action comedy.” Peacock has given the series an eight-episode order.

The film’s director, Jorma Taccone, will direct the series. John Solomon, Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are attached as executive producers.

Peacock released the following synopsis of season one: “After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past – Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

Girls5eva will follow Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles as Dawn, “a former member of the short-lived 90s girl group Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion and it might just be exactly what she needed.”

Meredith Scardino writes and executive produces, with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, and Eric Gurian also executive producing.

“It is a pinch-me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” said Bareilles. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

Plus, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan have joined the cast of the comedy series Rutherford Falls. Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornela created and will executive produce, with Helms also set to star. Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett also executive produce.

Per Peacock:

“A small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders, are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Jana Schmieding will star as Reagan Wells, Nathan’s best friend since childhood. Incredibly smart and hopelessly principled, Reagan dreams of making her tribe’s modest Cultural Center into a world-renowned museum.

Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True) will star as Terry Tarbell. Terry is the CEO of his tribe’s mid-level casino. Shrewd and charismatic, he’s also Reagan’s boss and has big plans for both her and their tribe.

Jesse Leigh (Heathers) will star as Bobbie Yang, Nathan’s non-binary teenage intern/executive assistant. Bobbie is an outspoken and ambitious first-generation American, doing everything possible to escape their tiny hometown.

Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) will star as Josh Cogan, A reporter/podcaster who takes an interest in the goings-on in Rutherford Falls.”

And for those searching for new late-night entertainment, Peacock will be launching two new series headlined by Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore. Ruffin’s new series, The Amber Ruffin Show, has an initial nine-episode order while Wilmore’s series received an 11 episode order. Both shows are expected to premiere this September.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” said Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

“I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” said Larry Wilmore. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”







