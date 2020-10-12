‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Unveils a Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date

EPIX’s Pennyworth will return for a second season beginning on December 13, 2020. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a 40-second teaser trailer for the upcoming season which debuted during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, hosted virtually on NYCC’s YouTube channel because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pennyworth season two will air a two-part mid-series finale on December 27th. The remainder of the second season episodes will arrive in 2021.

The half-hour panel (embedded below) premiered on October 11, 2020 and featured the show’s cast – Jack Bannon (Alfred Pennyworth), Ben Aldridge (Thomas Wayne), and Paloma Faith (Bet Sykes) – along with executive producer Bruno Heller discussing what’s in store for the second season. The NYCC panel also included new casting announcements. Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) will play Lucious Fox and Jessica de Gouw (The Hunting) will take on the role of Melanie Troy.

EPIX released the following descriptions of the two new key characters:

Lucius Fox is a young American scientist, precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he’s a man of conscience; his enemies would say he’s judgmental and dogmatic. An integral part of the DC universe, this marks his introduction to the Wayne family.

Melanie Troy is a military orphan, who became a woman of the world far too young. She married a dominating older man, but with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she’s no submissive and gives as good as she gets. Introduced to Alfie as the wife of his former SAS Captain, the two kindred spirits have an immediate connection.

The cast of season two also includes new regulars James Purefoy (The Following), Edward Hogg (Harlots), Jessye Romeo (Curfew), Ramon Tikaram (The Victim), and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic).

The Plot:

“From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, the origin story Pennyworth is a drama series based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960s London.”



