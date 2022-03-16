‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 Episode Details and Air Dates

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate paranormal activity at a psychiatric hospital, Fort Mifflin, the Missouri State Penitentiary, and Staten Island on season three of Travel Channel and discovery+’s Portals to Hell. The new season finds the duo trekking across the U.S. for a 13 episode season three kicking off at Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

“This is a creepy AF new season, twisted and wildly unexpected,” said Jack Osbourne. “The locations were bottled up with activity that hit us almost immediately. The vibes were dark and tense, and there were many times when I was seriously scared of what we might encounter.”

“These places had an intense energy you could feel the minute you walked in,” stated Katrina Weidman. “Just being inside some of these buildings elicited an unexplainable physical discomfort. So many of the locations this season are just eerie and unnerving.”

Jack Osbourne, Peter Glowski, Jenny Daly, Kathy DaSilva, and Tom Forman executive produce the Osbourne Media and Critical Content production. Travel Channel and discovery+’s Ron Simon and Kristen Teraila also serve as executive producers.

PORTALS TO HELL SEASON 3 EPISODES:

SEASON PREMIERE – Episode 1 – “Hill View Manor”

Premieres Saturday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on in death. There, they’ll cross paths with the Creeper, a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims.

Premieres Saturday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on in death. There, they’ll cross paths with the Creeper, a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims. Episode 2 – “Eloise Psychiatric Hospital”

Premieres Saturday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Once known for its cutting-edge facilities, Eloise is now notorious for its aggressive spirits and is host to a dark entity that delights in choking its victims.

Premieres Saturday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Once known for its cutting-edge facilities, Eloise is now notorious for its aggressive spirits and is host to a dark entity that delights in choking its victims. Episode 3 – “Taylor Trask Museum”

Premieres Saturday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Plymouth, Massachusetts, to investigate the historic Taylor Trask Museum, which has never been investigated on television. The caretaker, Jan, wants to calm the restless spirits, but with the recent uptick in paranormal activity, she fears for her safety.

Premieres Saturday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Plymouth, Massachusetts, to investigate the historic Taylor Trask Museum, which has never been investigated on television. The caretaker, Jan, wants to calm the restless spirits, but with the recent uptick in paranormal activity, she fears for her safety. Episode 4 – “Savannah Theatre”

Premieres Saturday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne investigate the Savannah Theatre in Savannah, Georgia, a paranormal playhouse dating back almost 200 years. And in a television first, the duo takes the stage and discovers that this theater likes to put on a horror show.

Premieres Saturday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne investigate the Savannah Theatre in Savannah, Georgia, a paranormal playhouse dating back almost 200 years. And in a television first, the duo takes the stage and discovers that this theater likes to put on a horror show. Episode 5 – “Fort Mifflin”

Premieres Saturday, May 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Katrina Weidman takes Jack Osbourne to one of her favorite hotspots – Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin, a location rife with the ghosts of wars long past. The pair peel back the layers of haunted history and discover something unexpected is stationed at the fort.

Premieres Saturday, May 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel Katrina Weidman takes Jack Osbourne to one of her favorite hotspots – Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin, a location rife with the ghosts of wars long past. The pair peel back the layers of haunted history and discover something unexpected is stationed at the fort. Episode 6 – “Missouri State Penitentiary”

Premieres Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The team heads to the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, Missouri. With a history of suffering and violence that goes back over a century, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman look to finally unlock what may be haunting this legendary location.

Premieres Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel The team heads to the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, Missouri. With a history of suffering and violence that goes back over a century, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman look to finally unlock what may be haunting this legendary location. Episode 7 – “Malco Theatre”

Premieres Saturday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman explore the historic Malco Theatre, a live magic venue never before investigated for television. But in a town charged by strange geothermal forces, not all phenomena at this theater appear to be the trick of a magician.

Premieres Saturday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman explore the historic Malco Theatre, a live magic venue never before investigated for television. But in a town charged by strange geothermal forces, not all phenomena at this theater appear to be the trick of a magician. Episode 8 – “Kreischer Mansion”

Premieres Saturday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Katrina Osbourne takes Jack Osbourne to Kreischer Mansion in Staten Island, New York, where a past paranormal experience has left her searching for answers. A new spirit has taken up residence since Weidman’s last visit, but it may not be what the new owners think it is.







