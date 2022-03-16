HBO Max’s critically acclaimed original comedy Starstruck will release its second season on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The just-released trailer for the upcoming season confirms Jessie’s going to attempt to make things work with Tom, despite their differences including the fact he’s extremely famous and she’s most definitely not.

Comedian Rose Matafeo is back as Jessie and Nikesh Patel returns as Tom. The season two cast also includes Minnie Driver, Nic Sampson, Emma Sidi, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, and Alice Snedden. Russell Tovey, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, and Jordan Stephens also star.

Matafeo co-writes the series with Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson. Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, and Toby Welch executive produce, with Claire McCarthy producing. Starstruck‘s an Avalon production.

All six episodes of season two drop on March 24th for your binge-watching pleasure.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Matafeo returns to play Jessie in Starstruck, a millennial living in East London navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with Tom (Patel), a famous film star.

After her grand gesture at the end of season one, in season two, Jessie must deal with the real-world consequences of deciding to stay and pursue a relationship with Tom, rather than sticking to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.







