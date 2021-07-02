Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2) and Maia Reficco (Strangers) have been cast in the Max Original series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The network also confirmed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes of the Warner Bros. Television production based on Sara Shepard’s bestselling book series.

According to HBO Max’s official announcement, Chandler Kinney’s playing Tabby, “an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.” Maia Reficco has been cast as Noa, “a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.”

Filming is expected to begin this summer in New York’s Upriver Studios.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin comes from writer/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). The Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment production is also executive produced by Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.







