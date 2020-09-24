‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Gets a Series Order at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a straight to series order to the new drama, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Riverdale‘s Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Lindsay Calhoon Bring are on board as writers and executive producers of the new PLL series which involves a new generation living in a new town and hiding new secrets.

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons and held the title of the top-ranked scripted cable series among teen girls. It stands as the top series ever broadcast on Freeform/ABC Family. Pretty Little Liars was also among the most popular series when it came to social media, besting even Game of Thrones and America’s Got Talent over its final season.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements,” stated Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be a Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television production. Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo join Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring as executive producers.

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Sara Shepard’s bestselling Pretty Little Liars 16-book series has sold more than nine million copies in the United States. The series was on the New York Times Best Sellers list for 80+ weeks and is also a popular read in 33 foreign countries.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.

In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”







