The majority of comments under The Problem with Jon Stewart‘s first-look video on YouTube support his return to television and express their belief now’s absolutely the right time for Stewart to tackle pressing social issues. The Apple TV+ current affairs series debuts on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with new episodes arriving every other week.

In addition to the biweekly episodes on Apple TV+, Stewart’s also launching the series’ weekly podcast on September 30th on Apple Podcasts.

Stewart hosts the series and serves as an executive producer via his Busboy Productions. Showrunner Brinda Adhikari also executive produces with Stewart’s manager James Dixon and Eden Productions’ Richard Plepler. Chelsea Devantez serves as head writer.

Details on The Problem with Jon Stewart, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Jon Stewart leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the new Apple Original series, The Problem With Jon Stewart. From the acclaimed writer, producer, director and advocate, the series explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. The companion series podcast will expand upon the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.

In this sneak peek, episode topics range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to better ways to support the American working class, as the series tackles ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact.







