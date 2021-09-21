‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

SEAL Team season five kicks off on CBS on Sunday, October 10, 2021 before moving over to Paramount+ for the full season. The network’s just released the first batch of photos from season five episode one, “Trust, But Verify: Part 1,” which was directed by Christopher Chulack from a script by Spencer Hudnut.

David Boreanaz returns to lead the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks stars as Lisa Davis.

Episode one’s guest cast includes Justin Melnick, Tyler Grey, Parisa Fakhri, Rachel Boston, and Alona Tal. Kerri Medders, Mike Wade, Jennifer Shelton, Keong Sim, Gavin White, Carolyn Ordonez, Jim Hanna, and MJ Kang also guest star in the season five premiere.

“Trust, But Verify: Part 1” Plot – Everyone on Bravo is shocked when they learn a training exercise is really cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on the fifth season premiere.