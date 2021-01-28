Ainsley’s beginning to remember things and Martin’s excited to have Malcolm work a case at Claremont on Fox’s Prodigal Son season two episode four. “Take Your Father to Work Day” will air on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as his serial killer dad, Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young is Jessica Whitly, Halson Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips is NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. Aurora Perrineau plays Dani Powell, Keiko Agena is Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, and Frank Harts is JT Tarmel.

“Take Your Father to Work Day” Plot: Martin is delighted when a murder at Claremont Psychiatric brings the NYPD into his territory, allowing him direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s cases. While working the same job, Ainsley’s suspicion grows when she feels Malcolm may be hiding something from her. All the while, Malcolm and Ainsley must dodge their mother, who’s wondering why they got rid of her favorite rug.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Season two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.