Neil Gaiman’s incredibly popular DC comic book series The Sandman is being adapted as a television series by Netflix. That’s not breaking news, however the official list revealing who’s attached to star and which characters they’ll be playing definitely is.

According to the Netflix announcement, the following actors are set to take on key roles in the adaptation:

• TOM STURRIDGE (Sweetbitter) is DREAM, Lord of the Dreaming

• GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE (Game of Thrones) is LUCIFER, Ruler of Hell

• VIVIENNE ACHEAMPONG (The Witches) is LUCIENNE, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm

• BOYD HOLBROOK (Narcos) is THE CORINTHIAN, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store

• CHARLES DANCE (Game of Thrones) is RODERICK BURGESS, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician

• ASIM CHAUDHRY (Hitmen) is ABEL and SANJEEV BHASKAR (Yesterday) is CAIN, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

Neil Gaiman will be involved as an executive producer as well as a co-writer. Allan Heinberg is the season one showrunner and both writes and executive produces with co-writer David S. Goyer.

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” explained Gaiman. “I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.







