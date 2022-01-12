ABC dropped a new trailer for their upcoming multigenerational family drama Promised Land during the network’s virtual Television Critics Association winter presentation. The trailer introduces the Sandoval family, led by John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, who are huge in the wine industry.

The season one cast also includes Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, and Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval. Tonatiuh plays Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez is Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín is Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan is Billy Rincón, and Bellamy Young stars as Margaret Honeycroft.

Matt Lopez writes and executive produces, with executive producer Michael Cuesta directing the first episode. The ABC Signature production is also executive produced by Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina.

Promised Land premieres on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT. ABC also announced the first two episodes will be available to stream on Hulu on January 25th, making the new family drama the first series to release an episode on Hulu prior to its network debut.

Per ABC: “Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.”