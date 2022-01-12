‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3 Unveils an Official Trailer and New Images

Netflix just released the official trailer for the upcoming third season of the reality competition series Too Hot To Handle. Season three also just dropped a batch of photos featuring the contestants as they via for the grand prize.

The series is set to launch all 10 episodes on January 19, 2022.

Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett developed Too Hot to Handle, with Amelia Brown, Saul Fearnley and Ros Coward for Thames Productions, and Jonno Richards for Talkback serving as executive producers.

Netflix’s official synopsis for season three:

“It’s a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of Too Hot to Handle is back and steamier than ever. It’s time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure’s on, because this season, the stakes are even greater… with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever.”







