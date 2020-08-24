‘Raised by Wolves’ New Trailer: Androids, Travis Fimmel, and a Mysterious Planet

HBO Max just released a new trailer for the sci-fi action drama, Raised by Wolves. The new series is set to premiere on September 3, 2020 and follows life on a distant planet where androids raise human children.

The cast of Raised by Wolves includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude), Winta McGrath (Red Dog: True Blue), and Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses). Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Matias Varela (Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife), and Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One) also star.

The season consists of 10 episodes, with Ridley Scott directing episodes one and two. Raised by Wolves marks the first time Scott has directed an American television series. Scott also serves as an executive producer along with David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian). Executive producer Aaron Guzikowski created the series and wrote the first season.

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions produced Raised by Wolves.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.







