‘Cobra Kai’ News: Season 3 to Premiere in 2021 on Netflix

Netflix picked up Cobra Kai from YouTube in June and finally there’s news as to when we can expect the much-anticipated third season to arrive. Netflix confirmed seasons one and two will stream on their platform beginning on August 28, 2020. Season three will premiere in 2021.

The follow-up to the Karate Kid film franchise finds Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) still at odds after facing off in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. They’re joined in Cobra Kai by Courtney Henggeler (‘Amanda LaRusso’), Xolo Maridueña (‘Miguel Diaz’), Tanner Buchanan (‘Robby Keene’), Mary Mouser (‘Samantha LaRusso’), Jacob Bertrand (‘Hawk’), Gianni Decenzo (‘Demetri’), Vanessa Rubio (‘Carmen’), and Peyton List (‘Tory’). Martin Kove reprises his role from The Karate Kid as John Kreese.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg of Counterbalance Entertainment write and executive produce The Karate Kid sequel. Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins also serve as executive producers. Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are co-executive producers.

About Cobra Kai, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.









