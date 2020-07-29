Ryan Murphy reunites with his American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson for the Netflix series, Ratched. The just-released batch of photos and poster show Paulson playing Nurse Mildred Ratched, one of the most memorable characters from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Louise Fletcher played Nurse Ratched in the critically acclaimed 1975 film. Fletcher earned a Best Actress Oscar for her performance, Jack Nicholson scored a Best Actor Oscar, and Milos Forman was named Best Director. The film also took home Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture Oscars.

The cast of Murphy and Ian Brennan’s latest drama also includes Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, and Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson. Charlie Carver play Huck, Alice Englert is Dolly, Amanda Plummer is Louise, Corey Stoll is Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo is Charlotte, and Vincent D’Onofrio plays Gov. George Wilburn.

Murphy, Brennan, and Paulson executive produce along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.

Netflix has set a September 18, 2020 premiere date for the eight-episode series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.