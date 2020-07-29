‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One”

The first season of The CW’s newest superhero series, Stargirl, continues with episode 12, “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One.” Episode 12, the penultimate episode, was directed by Toa Fraser from a script by Melissa Carter and will air August 4, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One” Plot: AND SO IT BEGINS — With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Bassinger), Pat (Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.