‘Reacher’ Series Starring Alan Ritchson Unveils an Official Trailer

Prime Video’s Reacher just launched its official trailer starring Alan Ritchson (Titans, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) in the title role. The first season of the action series is based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor and is set to premiere on February 4, 2022.

The official trailer arrived along with a new poster for the Amazon Original series.

Joining Alan Ritchson in season one are Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie), Kristin Kreuk (Burden of Truth), Willa Fitzgerald (Dare Me), and Chris Webster (The Most Dangerous Game). The series also stars Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter), Willie C Carpenter (Brawl in Cell Block 99), Currie Graham (NYPD Blue), and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows).

Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) wrote the eight-episode first season and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lee Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan also executive produce, along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The Plot, Courtesy of Prime Video:

“Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime.

While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.”









