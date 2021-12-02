‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to Host a One-Day Only Free Screening and Q&A

Apple Original Films and A24 are hosting a special “Shakespeare at the Cinema” event on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Theaters across the globe will be screening four-time Oscar-winning director Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film that’s generating Oscar buzz and was recently named as one of the National Board of Review’s best films of the year. Coen also earned NBR’s Best Adapted Screenplay honors and Bruno Delbonnel won the organization’s Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography award.

Immediately following the screening, a Q&A featuring Joel Coen and four-time Oscar-winner Frances McDormand will be live-streamed from AMC Lincoln Square.

Tickets to the special screening will be free – yes, you read that right – and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Per Apple Original Films and A24, “guests are required to follow CDC guidelines and local directives at the theater.”

A Sampling of Theaters Participating:

BOSTON, MA

BOSTON COMMON 19 + IMAX

4:00PM

BURBANK, CA

BURBANK 16 + IMAX

1:00PM

WASHINGTON, DC

GEORGETOWN 14 + IMAX

4:00PM

NEW YORK, NY

LINCOLN SQUARE 13 + IMAX

4:00PM

NEW YORK, NY

EMPIRE 25 + IMAX

4:00PM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

METREON 16 + IMAX

1:00PM

DALLAS, TX

NORTHPARK 15 + IMAX

3:00PM

EDINA, MN

SOUTHDALE CENTER 16 + IMAX

3:00PM

EMERYVILLE, CA

BAY STREET 16 + IMAX

1:00PM

AUSTIN, TX

BARTON CREEK 14 + IMAX

3:00PM

WESTMINSTER, CO

WESTMINSTER PROMENADE 24 + IMAX

2:00PM

SAN DIEGO, CA

MISSION VALLEY 20 + IMAX

1:00PM

BELLEVUE, WA

LINCOLN SQUARE CINEMA 16 + IMAX

1:00PM

IRVINE, CA

IRVINE SPECTRUM AND IMAX

1:00PM

SEATTLE, WA

THORNTON PLACE STADIUM 14 & IMAX

1:00PM

ATLANTA, GA

ATLANTIC STATION 16 AND IMAX THEATRE

4:00PM

CHICAGO, IL

CITY NORTH STADIUM 14 AND IMAX THEATRE

3:00PM

NASHVILLE, TN

OPRY MILLS STADIUM 20 + IMAX

3:00PM

PORTLAND, OR

BRIDGEPORT 17 + IMAX

1:00PM

SAN ANTONIO, TX

SANTIKOS PALLADIUM 19 IMAX

3:00PM

HOLLYWOOD, CA

TCL CHINESE THEATRE + IMAX

1:00PM

TORONTO, ON, CANADA

SCOTIABANK THEATRE TORONTO

4:00PM

In addition to Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth stars two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, and Corey Hawkins. Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter, and Moses Ingram also star in Joel Coen’s adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will open in theaters on December 25, 2021 followed by a release on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.







