‘Reboot’ Comedy Gets a Series Order from Hulu

Judy Greer has just joined the cast of Reboot, an original comedy just ordered to series by Hulu. Greer’s replacing Leslie Bibb in the series and will star alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville.

Steve Levitan (Modern Family, Just Shoot Me) created the series and serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The 20th Television production also has John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton involved as executive producers.

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” said Levitan.

“Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and massively appealing, making millions upon millions of viewers laugh week-after-week and quickly becoming a global sensation,” stated Hulu’s Head of Scripted Content Jordan Helman. “We’re honored that Hulu will be home to Steve’s return to television with Reboot and given our slate of successful comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, Pen15, Ramy and more, we know our viewers will devour this hilariously meta satire.”

Hulu released the following synopsis of Reboot: “Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continuing inclination to ‘reboot’ hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

Cast and Characters, Courtesy of Hulu:

Keegan-Michael Key plays Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom, “Step Right Up,” who graduated from the Yale school of drama and resents the show for ruining his career.

Johnny Knoxville is Clay Barber, a dark and filthy standup comedian whose only real acting job was on the same bright and sunny sitcom.

Judy Greer is Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true.

Rachel Bloom is sitcom writer with a “fresh take,” Hannah.

Calum Worthy is Zack, the hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist.

Krista Marie Yu as a tech exec turned television creative exec, Elaine.







